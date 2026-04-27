Live Nation is Giving You An Opportunity To See Your Favorite Artist For Only “$30″

Summertime is approaching and you know what that means family vacations, festivals, and CONCERTS!

So, Live Nation is once again giving you a reason not to stay in the house by announcing their $30 “All In” Tickets which will give you access to see 4,000 North American shows according to Billboard.

The deal is sweet because it will take away additional fees except local taxes of course, but put you one step closer to see your favorite artist like

Guns N’ Roses

Lil Wayne

Kid Cudi

Charlie Puth

New Kids on The Block

Rod Steward

Wu-Tang Clan

….and more

This is a limited time offer which takes place from April 29th through May 5th, but if you are a T-Mobile user like me you can gain early access on April 28th from 10a.m. to 11: 59p.m. before going on sale to the public.

Which of your favorite artists are you planning on seeing?