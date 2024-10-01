Man buys Taylor Swift guitar just so he can smash it to pieces

A man has gone viral after bidding and paying thousands of dollars for an autographed Taylor Swift guitar then smashing it the moment he got it.

This happened at the Ellis County Wild Game Dinner just outside of Texas on Sunday night.

The video says the man paid $3,200 for the guitar but then another report says it was $4,000. Either way, that’s a lot of money to pay for something to just destroy it. But destroy it, he did.

When he was finished taking a hammer to the instrument, another man handed him the certificate of authenticity, proving that he had, indeed, destroyed Taylor Swift’s authentic guitar. It was revealed that the instrument had been donated to the auction by a third party, and it was not intended to be demolished, but the new owner made the decision to do what he wanted with it, and he chose aggressive beating.

The Ellis County Wild Game Dinner is a non-profit group that supports agricultural education for local youth, and the money went to their charity.

No word on why such anger toward Taylor but my guess is the guy is still ticked off she left Country and went Pop.