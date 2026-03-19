March Madness in elementary school: 5th grader makes amazing backwards buzzer beater to win

The first round of March Madness gets underway today and the sports world will be focused on college basketball but for a moment, let’s focus on elementary school basketball, because there was an amazing buzzer beater shot that was made by an 11-year old that you gotta see.

It was a routine fifth-grade basketball game in Maryland that turned unforgettable when 11-year-old Caden Farrare launched a no-look, backwards shot just before the buzzer.

The ball banked off the backboard, bounced on the rim, and dropped in as time expired — sending the gym into chaos.

Even Caden didn’t expect it to go in, but the wild celebration made it a March-Madness-style moment at the youth level.

Watch it here.