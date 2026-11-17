LOS ANGELES — Marvin Sapp has spent much of his career singing people through hardship. On his new album, he's turning his attention to what happens after the internet makes up its mind about you, a lesson driven home by the viral backlash over his "close the doors" church clip.

"Restoration," the gospel veteran's 17th album out Friday, grew out of a bruising stretch that Sapp says brought death threats and police protection at The Chosen Vessel Cathedral in Fort Worth, Texas, where he serves as senior pastor. The Grammy-nominated singer is still pushing back against a public perception that he pressured worshippers for money more than a year after a video of him telling ushers to "close the doors" during a $40,000 offering exploded online.

And the fallout, he says, still finds him.

Recently, Sapp and his new wife, La'Boris Cole-Sapp, were picking up food at a restaurant when a stranger recognized him not for his signature 2007 hit, “Never Would Have Made It,” but for the video clip.

“That's the one that robbed his church,” Sapp recalled the person saying after he had walked away.

His wife challenged the stranger, asking where they had gotten that information and telling them it was not true.

“She got in the car. She said, ‘Babe, I may go viral again today,’” Sapp said, briefly chuckling at his wife's response. The encounter underscored how difficult it has been for Sapp to shake public perception.

“You just got to live through it,” he said. “Once people make up in their minds what they think about you and what they feel about you, you can't change their mind.”

Sapp said closing the doors was a security measure

During the Pentecostal Assemblies of the World's International Summer Convention in July 2024, Sapp was asked to receive a voluntary offering to help cover convention expenses.

A clip went viral the following year showing Sapp urging people in the room and watching remotely to contribute toward a $40,000 goal before telling ushers to “close the doors.”

Critics accused Sapp of trying to keep worshippers from leaving until enough money had been collected. The organization said no doors were locked and no one was held against their will, describing the instruction as a security measure while money was being collected.

Asked whether he could understand why the optics of a pastor saying “close the doors” while asking people for money might make some uncomfortable, he offered little concession.

“The only people that were uncomfortable are those who don't go to church,” he said.

Sapp said the practice would have been familiar in many Black churches, where congregants traditionally avoid moving during prayer and offerings.

That experience runs through “Restoration,” which Sapp says is centered on grace, mercy and leaving room for people to recover from mistakes and public judgment.

“We live in a day and a time where people take content without context,” he said.

The new album marks a new business chapter

“Restoration” marks a new way Sapp is doing business.

After more than three decades associated with Sony labels, he is releasing the album through Roc Nation Distribution in a deal he says allows him to retain ownership of his master.

Sapp said two other record companies attended his live recording: One declined to distribute the project and the other never responded. He was preparing to release it himself when Roc Nation called.

The partnership drew criticism from some in gospel who questioned whether working with a company rooted in hip-hop and secular music would change his sound or message.

Sapp says it hasn't.

“I'm keeping it Christ-centered, churchy and funky all at the same time,” he said.

Could gospel command the Super Bowl?

Sapp believes gospel remains underestimated despite its influence across R&B, hip-hop and popular music.

When asked whether gospel could one day anchor a Super Bowl halftime show, he answered without hesitation: “Absolutely.”

Sapp has someone in mind to organize it: Kirk Franklin.

“I think if Kirk pulled together a group of us, and I'm saying us because I want to make sure that if this ever happens, he involves me,” Sapp said. He also named the Clark Sisters, Kim Burrell, Deitrick Haddon and Fred Hammond.

And if the NFL called him?

“I'll be there tomorrow,” Sapp said, repeating the phrase several times.

Restoration at home

Sapp remarried this year about 16 years after the death of his first wife, MaLinda Sapp, his longtime partner, manager and ministry collaborator. Her death from colon cancer in 2010 left him raising their three children.

Sapp said fear kept him from remarrying for years because he did not want to experience that kind of loss again.

“I'm a better married man than I'm a single man,” he said.

Cole-Sapp, a licensed professional counselor and mental-health entrepreneur, has already found herself defending him publicly. In April, weeks after their wedding, she pushed back against speculation that church funds paid for the celebration. She said she paid for the helicopter she used to make her grand entrance at the ceremony with her father and sister.

Sapp said her support is part of what made him willing to embrace marriage again.

“She didn't just marry the person,” he said. “She married his purpose.”

Now, with a new marriage and greater ownership of his music, Sapp is only looking forward.

“The rest of my days are going to be the best of my days,” he said. “I know that there's more in store.”

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