McDonald’s Changeables are the roadster hurtling me down memory lane

If you grew up in the late 80s or early 90s, you know exactly what I’m talking about - the smell of the plastic, the weird satisfaction of folding a cheeseburger into a robot, and the absolute need to collect the entire set. Well, dust off your inner child because McDonald’s has officially brought back the Changeables!

This isn’t just a simple re-release; they’ve updated the roster for 2026. You’ve got modern updates to the classics, like FR-13S (the fries robot) and Teef Rex (the Happy Meal box dinosaur), plus some hilarious new additions that reflect the modern era. There is literally a robot named Kio that transforms into a self-ordering kiosk, and another one called X-Cha4ng3 that turns into a cash register. It’s a mix of the classic “McRobots” and “McDinos” we loved, but with a fresh coat of paint.

McDonalds Changeables have returned to happy meals

Look, I know we are adults with bills and responsibilities, but I will absolutely be pulling into the drive-thru today to order a Happy Meal. There are 16 different toys to collect, including a “Boobot” that turns into a Halloween bucket, and I intend to find them all. If you see a grown man excitedly opening a toy in the Town Center McDonalds parking lot, just mind your business — I’m healing my inner child!