McDonald’s Changeables are the roadster hurtling me down memory lane

If you grew up in the late 80s or early 90s, you know exactly what I’m talking about - the smell of the plastic, the weird satisfaction of folding a cheeseburger into a robot, and the absolute need to collect the entire set. Well, dust off your inner child because McDonald’s has officially brought back the Changeables!
McDonald’s Changeables have finally returned to your Happy Meal!#McDonalds #HappyMeal #Changeables pic.twitter.com/b58UmP9aey— Cade32X (ZAC POWER HYPE) (@CadeCarrizales) January 28, 2026
This isn’t just a simple re-release; they’ve updated the roster for 2026. You’ve got modern updates to the classics, like FR-13S (the fries robot) and Teef Rex (the Happy Meal box dinosaur), plus some hilarious new additions that reflect the modern era. There is literally a robot named Kio that transforms into a self-ordering kiosk, and another one called X-Cha4ng3 that turns into a cash register. It’s a mix of the classic “McRobots” and “McDinos” we loved, but with a fresh coat of paint.
Look, I know we are adults with bills and responsibilities, but I will absolutely be pulling into the drive-thru today to order a Happy Meal. There are 16 different toys to collect, including a “Boobot” that turns into a Halloween bucket, and I intend to find them all. If you see a grown man excitedly opening a toy in the Town Center McDonalds parking lot, just mind your business — I’m healing my inner child!