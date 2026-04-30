Mother’s Day Made Easy: Free Entry for Moms at Jacksonville Zoo and Gardens ❤️

Mother’s Day is coming up on Sunday, May 10 and the Jacksonville Zoo and Botanical Gardens wants to celebrate with you by offering a deal you can’t refuse: FREE entry for all moms!

No promo codes, no advance reservations—just show up together, and mom’s entry will be taken care of right at the front gate.

NOTE: Moms receive free admission IN PERSON with family members who purchase a ticket.

It’s a perfect opportunity to spend quality time outdoors exploring the zoo’s wide range of animal exhibits, including the new manatee exhibit which is now the zoo’s main entrance!

For those looking to enhance their visit, the zoo’s Total Experience package—which includes additional attractions like Dinosauria—is available for purchase on-site.

Whether you’re planning a laid-back afternoon or a full day of adventure, the Jacksonville Zoo offers a fun and memorable way to show Mom just how much she’s appreciated—without stretching the budget.