Entertainment

A new service helps you become a legitimate wedding crasher

By Toni Foxx
By Toni Foxx

If the movie, “Wedding Crashers” wasn’t just a movie for you, but more like a lifetime goal.. you are going to love this new service.

“Not a Wedding Crasher" connects couples to strangers who want to CRASH THEIR WEDDING. The idea is that couples can fill seats from last-minute cancellations and random people can enjoy a nice meal and their open bar.

Couples list their wedding on the Not a Wedding Crasher platform, and then guests request to purchase a seat, like they’re going to a pro sports event.

Potential guests are verified by a third party . . . using IDs and biometric scans . . . and then that information is sent to the couple and their wedding planner, who must approve anyone attending their event.

The service just launched a month ago, and they already have more than 300 potential guests signed up, with nearly 10 participating weddings.

I think it sounds kind of genius... I mean, why not?

Here’s a bad video of the site owners explaining their service.... hopefully, they’re better business owners than video stars.

Toni Foxx

Toni Foxx

I’ve been in radio here in Jax, playing country music for a long time, but I’m now trading my cowboy hat in for a lovely tiara & I’m excited to be on Easy 102.9.



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