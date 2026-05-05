A new service helps you become a legitimate wedding crasher

If the movie, “Wedding Crashers” wasn’t just a movie for you, but more like a lifetime goal.. you are going to love this new service.

“Not a Wedding Crasher" connects couples to strangers who want to CRASH THEIR WEDDING. The idea is that couples can fill seats from last-minute cancellations and random people can enjoy a nice meal and their open bar.

Couples list their wedding on the Not a Wedding Crasher platform, and then guests request to purchase a seat, like they’re going to a pro sports event.

Potential guests are verified by a third party . . . using IDs and biometric scans . . . and then that information is sent to the couple and their wedding planner, who must approve anyone attending their event.

The service just launched a month ago, and they already have more than 300 potential guests signed up, with nearly 10 participating weddings.

I think it sounds kind of genius... I mean, why not?

Here’s a bad video of the site owners explaining their service.... hopefully, they’re better business owners than video stars.