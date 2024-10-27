Entertainment

NFL Players Eat 'at Least 80,000 Uncrustables a Year' — See where the Jags rank

By Dex & Barbie T

Seahawks acquire veteran Roy Robertson-Harris from the Jaguars to help shaky run defense Photo by Courtney Culbreath/Getty Images (Courtney Culbreath/Getty Images)

When The Athletic reported on the NFL’s “secret,” go-to halftime snack of orange slices several years ago, The New York Times sports outlet learned that many players opted to pass on the citrus fruit and instead munch on another kid-friendly favorite: Uncrustables. After collecting data at the end of the 2023 season from the 24 NFL teams who participated (out of 32 teams), the outlet learned that the players “easily go through at least 80,000 Uncrustables a year”

Here’s the Top 3

Denver Broncos 7,000 Uncrustables

Seattle Seahawks 3,500 Uncrustables

Jacksonville Jaguars 3,150 Uncurstables


Dex & Barbie T get you started every weekday morning with lots of energy and laughs. As two vastly different personalities, Dex & Barbie T bring a fresh perspective to discussions on relationships, work, family, and trending topics with a focus on issues that matter to the Jacksonville community. Wake up, listen, and enjoy every weekday morning!

