The night a big story came directly to Washington's journalists — hundreds of them

Journalists in the nation's capital are accustomed to chasing stories. But on Saturday night, the story came to them — hundreds of them, gathered as President Donald Trump prepared to speak, thrust suddenly into chaos when a gunman tried to storm the annual White House Correspondents' Association dinner.

In the aftermath, safety and coverage blended as some of the nation's most powerful reporters and editors tried to figure out what was unfolding in front of them.

Or in many cases, above them. Many of the journalists, clad in tuxedos and gowns, had ducked for cover in fear, bewilderment or just plain instinct. “We were under the table before we knew what was happening,” The Atlantic magazine journalists Missy Ryan, Matt Viser and Michael Scherer wrote of their experience.

When they emerged, mobile phones were the tools of their trade — to shoot pictures or video, record interviews or keep a phone line open to describe the scene to colleagues working the story off-site.

“For many people who have either been in a war zone or in the midst of a crisis, I don't think there was any fear,” said former CBS News president Susan Zirinsky, who was attending. “It was get it, find it, shoot it, report it. But it was very frustrating not getting a signal out of the room.”

Struggling to get the news out of the room

She added an expletive. Cellphone service at the Washington Hilton is notoriously spotty.

The bad service, however, was a key factor in Alex Brandon, a photographer for The Associated Press, securing one of the night's most memorable images: shooting suspect Cole Tomas Allen on the ground and in custody outside the ballroom, his shirt stripped off.

Brandon, who was attending as a guest and didn't have his usual gear, stood up at his table after hearing the shooting and trained his mobile phone camera on Trump, capturing photos of him as he was surrounded by Secret Service agents and then hustled off the dais.

He knew he had significant photos and had to transmit them to the world. But he had no cell service. He rushed to a doorway to leave the ballroom and outside that, spotted a person lying on the ground being watched by authorities. Brandon immediately sensed it was the suspect and began taking more pictures.

“Frankly, it was muscle memory,” the veteran photographer said. “The whole thing was muscle memory.”

Moments earlier, CNN's Wolf Blitzer got uncomfortably close to the shooter before he was in custody, when Blitzer was returning to the ballroom following a bathroom break. A police officer threw Blitzer to the ground and later hustled him back into the men's room for safekeeping, he described on the network.

“I happened to be a few feet away from him as he was shooting and the first thing that went through my mind was, ‘Is he trying to shoot me?’” said Blitzer, a veteran of conflict reporting. “I don't think he was trying to shoot me but I was very close to him as the shots were fired and it was very, very scary but I'm OK now.”

Because it was a room full of journalists, “most of the crowd immediately began to cover the story,” wrote The Washington Post's Maura Judkis, who was there documenting the social scene. “Print journalists interviewed eyewitnesses. Television reporters shot selfie-style video, angled so that the now-empty dais was in the background. Non reporters reached for the wine on the tables, hoping to steady their nerves.”

After diving under her table, Judkis sent a Slack message to colleagues: “shots fired.” In retrospect, she said she should have noted that those reports were unconfirmed. Did she really hear shots or was it something else?

In a fast-developing story, getting news out fast while being careful that it is solid information is a journalist's biggest test. At one point, CNN’s Kaitlan Collins, reporting live, said the alleged shooter “is confirmed dead.” She cited a security official working for the nation’s education secretary, who had been seated near her, as her source. But it was wrong.

A change in attitude for administration at odds with reporters?

Hours earlier, the biggest concern for many of the journalists as they prepared for the party was whether they would be subject to a tongue-lashing from Trump, whose animus for the press — expressed in words, policies and legal action — has been a hallmark of his second term. It was his first time attending the correspondents' dinner as president.

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt, in a particularly ill-timed comment to Fox News' Jimmy Failla on the event's red carpet, previewed the president's speech. “It will be funny,” she said. “It will be entertaining. There will be some shots fired in the room.”

The speech never came. Trump and the correspondents have expressed interest in rescheduling the event, but it's not clear whether that will happen. The logistics of such a rescheduling after Saturday's events would be daunting, to say the least.

Trump, in remarks at the White House after the incident ended the evening prematurely, said he saw “a tremendous amount of love and coming together” after the shooting.

“This was an event dedicated to the freedom of speech that was supposed to bring together members of both parties with members of the press and in a certain way it did,” he said. “I saw a room that was totally united — in one way, it was a very beautiful thing to see.”

Trump praised CBS News' Weijia Jiang, president of the correspondents' association, who had been sitting next to him Saturday night. Like with many reporters, Trump has had contentious exchanges with Jiang, but he said she had done a “fantastic job” with the correspondents event. He gave her the first question at his news conference.

Not all of Trump's supporters were generous of spirit. Kari Lake, who has been overseeing the U.S. Agency for Global Media and faces legal action for her work in that role, wrote on social media that she berated CNN's Jake Tapper when she saw him leaving the dinner. “These reporters have spent a decade spreading absolute lies about President Trump,” she wrote. “They share some of the blame for what happened tonight.”

But CBS' Zirinsky said she sensed, in Trump's remarks, a new sense of respect. They now had something in common, as CNN's Brian Stelter noted in his newsletter Sunday. “Thousands of media and political elites now have gone through what countless millions of other Americans have experienced in their schools, offices, malls and churches,” Stelter wrote.

“I felt it,” Zirinsky said. “I may have been the only one. But I was literally sensing when I was listening to him at the White House that there was this shared experience and the relationship, is this a change? Is this the mark of a change of a relationship?”

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David Bauder writes about the intersection of media and entertainment for the AP. Follow him at http://x.com/dbauder and https://bsky.app/profile/dbauder.bsky.social.

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