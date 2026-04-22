NOW HIRING! Duval County Schools Hosting Job Fair

If you our someone your know enjoys helping others, teaching kids, and making a difference in your community then Duval County Public Schools is looking for you as they are hosting their Spring Hiring Fair to bring in the next generation of educators for our kids.

The Hiring Fair will take place on Saturday April 25th at the Prime F. Osborn Convention Center with the opening session starting at 9am, followed by the general hiring fair from 10am - 2pm.

It offers competitive pay, and full benefits, and you could make a difference in our kids lives.

For more information about the fair and secure your spot click here.