OMG! Jacksonville Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence Did WHAT?!?!?!

Apparently Jacksonville Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence broke the internet AGAIN because as he made the announcement of their schedule release he did it from an unusual place.....A BARBERS CHAIR!

Yep! Apparently our QB has stealing a page from ‘Broadway’ Joe Namath’s Playbook when he famously cut his moustache in 1968.

Well, fast forward 58 years later as Trevor Lawrence was making the announcement of the Jags upcoming schedule release he was sitting in a barber’s chair getting his hair cut.

Now at first I thought it was a joke as it made headlines that he gotten a haircut in April which was false, but THIS IS ACTUALLY HAPPENING!

My mouth literally dropped when I saw the finished cut and it will be very different watching him run on or off the field without his signature hair under the helmet.

This will definitely take some time to get used to, but regardless I got my calendar circled for Week 13 as the Jags will travel to Chicago to take on my Chicago Bears.

How do you feel about Trevor Lawrence NEW haircut?