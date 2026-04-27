Outlander Fans, This One’s for You: Live Concert Experience Coming to Jax!

Calling all fans of epic romance, time travel, and unforgettable music—this one’s for you.

The FSCJ Artist Series is bringing Outlander in Concert to the Jacksonville Center for the Performing Arts on Saturday, October 17, 2026 at 8 p.m.:

If you’ve ever felt drawn to the sweeping world of Outlander, this live experience is designed to pull you right back in.

Created alongside showrunner Matthew B. Roberts and Emmy Award-winning composer Bear McCreary, the concert blends a full live orchestra with cinematic scenes from the beloved series. The result? A powerful journey through love, loss, and history—set to the music that helped define the show.

From the misty Highlands of Scotland to the emotional moments fans know by heart, Outlander in Concert brings the story to life in a whole new way. Think of it as stepping through the stones of Craigh na Dun—only this time, guided by music.

You can get your tickets online or by calling 904-632-5000 (Mon.-Thurs. from 10 a.m. - 3 p.m.; Fri. from 10 a.m. - 1 p.m.).

NOTE: There are group discounts for 10+ people. Call 904-632-5050 or email groupsales@fscjartistseries.org.

Whether you’re a devoted fan or just discovering the magic, Outlander in Concert promises an unforgettable night—through time, love, and music.