PA Teen Wins $15K Scholarship for Making Her Prom Dress Out of… Duct Tape?!

Move over Paris Fashion Week — there’s a new designer in town, and she’s working with Duck Tape.

17-year-old Emmalyn Holland from Glenmoore, Pennsylvania just took home $15,000 after winning the Grand Prize in the Duck Brand Stuck at Prom Scholarship Contest — a national competition where teens design their own prom outfits entirely out of duct tape. See her winning dress here.

Emmalyn’s masterpiece? A hot pink ball gown that took 176 hours and 31 rolls of duct tape to complete. And this wasn’t just a dress — she went full glam with a matching crown, jewelry, and intricate detailing that had jaws dropping.

She says her creation reflects her personal journey, identity, and faith — making this way more than just a fashion statement.

The competition, which is open to high school students across the U.S. and Canada, also featured a tuxedo category. The winner of that was Nicholas Moore from Mooresville, North Carolina. Both were chosen based on public voting and judges’ scores, and all finalists will walk away with some well-earned recognition.

Kerry Haugh from Shurtape Technologies (the company behind Duck Tape) praised the finalists for their creativity, calling the designs “a celebration of bold expression and originality.”

Honestly? Emmalyn didn’t just slay prom night — she duct-taped the whole scholarship game shut.