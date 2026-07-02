Permit obtained by AP shows schedule for Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's wedding

NEW YORK — Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's wedding is slated to begin at 5 p.m. Friday at New York's Madison Square Garden and could last until 4 a.m. the next morning, according to a copy of a city permit obtained by The Associated Press

The application — for a “Special Event at MSG" — was approved Wednesday night by New York City’s permitting office, according to a spokesperson for Mayor Zohran Mamdani.

Multiple people familiar with the plans have confirmed to the AP that the application is tied to the wedding between the superstar singer and the football player.

The permit shows 100 guests will begin arriving at Madison Square Garden on Thursday for a “pre party celebration” at 6:30 p.m., which officials described as an intimate rehearsal dinner.

A full street closure will then go into effect near the Manhattan arena overnight as crews erect multiple entrance and drive through tents, according to the permit.

The “main event” will begin at 5 p.m. Friday, the permit shows, and can continue until 4 a.m. the next morning.

Swift’s representative has not responded to multiple requests for comment.

The people who confirmed the wedding to The Associated Press spoke on the condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to publicly discuss the events.

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