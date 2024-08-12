Entertainment

‘Pinkoween’ Is In For Halloween

By Dex & Barbie T

Pinkoween Target/Target.com

By Dex & Barbie T

“Pinkoween”, featuring pink pumpkins, skulls and other decorations are tending. Retailers have expanded the Halloween color scheme for decorations beyond the traditional orange and black. Hence, the arrival of “Pinkoween” season.

Visit a HomeGoods store and you’ll see plenty of pink Halloween pillows, pumpkins, and pink-tinged Halloween coffee mugs. Pink skulls, pink skeletons – including a 5-footer – pink indoor-outdoor spider webbing and a pink faux neon skeleton light haunt Target and Target.com.

Make your way to a Michaels arts & crafts location and you will find it inhabited by pink ghosts, pink hanging bats, pink decorative tombstones and pink coffin-shaped shelves.

More stores have been adding pink Halloween decorations over the last couple years and since the success of the movie “Barbie” and its pink motif “Pink Halloween and even Pink holiday/winter decor has been more prevalent than ever.”

Dex & Barbie T

Dex & Barbie T

Dex & Barbie T get you started every weekday morning with lots of energy and laughs. As two vastly different personalities, Dex & Barbie T bring a fresh perspective to discussions on relationships, work, family, and trending topics with a focus on issues that matter to the Jacksonville community. Wake up, listen, and enjoy every weekday morning!

0
Comments on this article
0

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Latest National News

mobile apps

Everything you love about wokv.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!