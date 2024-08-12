‘Pinkoween’ Is In For Halloween

“Pinkoween”, featuring pink pumpkins, skulls and other decorations are tending. Retailers have expanded the Halloween color scheme for decorations beyond the traditional orange and black. Hence, the arrival of “Pinkoween” season.

Visit a HomeGoods store and you’ll see plenty of pink Halloween pillows, pumpkins, and pink-tinged Halloween coffee mugs. Pink skulls, pink skeletons – including a 5-footer – pink indoor-outdoor spider webbing and a pink faux neon skeleton light haunt Target and Target.com.

Make your way to a Michaels arts & crafts location and you will find it inhabited by pink ghosts, pink hanging bats, pink decorative tombstones and pink coffin-shaped shelves.

More stores have been adding pink Halloween decorations over the last couple years and since the success of the movie “Barbie” and its pink motif “Pink Halloween and even Pink holiday/winter decor has been more prevalent than ever.”