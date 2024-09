Online costume emporium Yandy has a new Halloween costume inspired by weight loss injections like Ozempic. They write, “Everyone is doing it.”

Emblazoned with the words “Snatched: Semaglutide Injection,” the costume allows people to cosplay as an anti-flab jab.

The “Sooo Snatched Costume” features a two-piece set vaguely fashioned to resemble an Ozempic syringe, with a skimpy, body-hugging blue and orange tanktop-style dress and pill-box hat.’The total price for “Sooo Snatched”: $39.95