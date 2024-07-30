Russell Dickerson going viral for Daily’s Place performance!

Country singer Russell Dickerson is going viral on TikTok for his performance at Daily’s Place on July 25th! In the clip posted on TikTok Dickerson mashes up Cyndi Lauper’s ‘Girl Just Want To Have Fun’ and Whitney Houston’s ‘I Wanna Dance With Somebody’.

Russell Dickerson has made a name for himself as an all-in performer full of “unstoppable energy fans can’t get enough of,”(E! News). After bursting onto the scene, the Tennessee native quickly stood out from the pack as he released four consecutive career-starting singles that reached No. One on the BillboardCountry Airplay chart. Since then, Dickerson has earned platinum or better status with five of his singles including ”Yours” (3X Platinum), “Blue Tacoma” (2X Platinum), “EveryLittle Thing” (Platinum), “Love You Like I Used To” (Platinum), and “She Likes It” ft. Jake Scott (Platinum).