The Sandalwood High School band needs your help

The Sandalwood High school band has been invited to play at a national event and they are currently fundraising to be able to do it.

The band has been invited to perform in the National Memorial Day Parade in Washington DC. It is held annually to honor members of the U.S. military who died in service. This year’s event will be even bigger than normal because it marks our nation’s 250th anniversary.

In order to go, the band is raising the money to afford the costs associated with travel, lodging and participation.

Their goal is to raise $60,000 by May 6th. CLICK HERE if you can help.