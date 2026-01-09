SERVERS WANTED - Here’s How YOU Can Honor Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. in Duval

Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. would have turned 97 years old on January 15th and people from all walks of life will take one day out the year to honor the man known as a drum major for justice.

One of the many accolades Dr. King was known for was his leadership and service as he once quoted saying:

"Make a career of humanity. Commit yourself to the noble struggle for equal rights. You will make a better person of yourself, a greater nation of your country, and a finer world to live in."

With that being said I would like to extend to you an invitation to participate in Martin Luther King Jr. National Day of Service where instead of having a day off you have a day on and participate in community activities to honor the life and legacy of Dr. King.

There are projects going on across Duval and surrounding areas from food distributions, garden instillation, senior care and if you want to find a location near you click here.