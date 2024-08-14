Smell like mayonnaise with this new cologne

Some people dream of fame and fortune, others dream of a simple white picket fence, raising a family & a couple pets in a nice town.... still others dream of... smelling like mayonnaise?

It must be true, because Hellmann’s has partnered with Tennessee Titans quarterback Will Levis to release “Will Levis Number 8,” a fragrance based on the smell of Hellmann’s mayonnaise.

The scent combines hints of tart lemon, coffee, musk, vanilla, a “whisper of parsley,” and something they’re calling “mayonnaise accord.”

Will supposedly “worked with” both Hellmann’s and an unnamed perfume company to develop it . . . and yes, there IS a reason it’s mayo.

You might remember... last summer, Will went viral for suggesting he squeezed Hellmann’s into his coffee. He even earned a lifetime supply of Hellmann’s. He later clarified that he didn’t actually drink coffee with mayo . . . it was just a “stupid thing” that he “thought was funny.” Here’s a video he posted on TikTok.

@will_levis Yes, this is real life I’m a HellmannsPartner. If y’all know me, you know I put @hellmannsmayonnaise on everything and now I GET TO HAVE IT FOR THE REST OF MY LIFE!! LFG 💪 ♬ original sound - Will Levis





That said, the “Will Levis Number 8″ fragrance is NOT a stunt . . . for the most part. You CAN buy it at WillLevisNumber8.com for $8 a bottle. However, right now, it’s sold out. The website says they’ll be restocking.