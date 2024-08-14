Entertainment

Smell like mayonnaise with this new cologne

By Toni Foxx

Hellmanns (Clarence Natto)

By Toni Foxx

Some people dream of fame and fortune, others dream of a simple white picket fence, raising a family & a couple pets in a nice town.... still others dream of... smelling like mayonnaise?

It must be true, because Hellmann’s has partnered with Tennessee Titans quarterback Will Levis to release “Will Levis Number 8,” a fragrance based on the smell of Hellmann’s mayonnaise.

The scent combines hints of tart lemon, coffee, musk, vanilla, a “whisper of parsley,” and something they’re calling “mayonnaise accord.”

Will supposedly “worked with” both Hellmann’s and an unnamed perfume company to develop it . . . and yes, there IS a reason it’s mayo.

You might remember... last summer, Will went viral for suggesting he squeezed Hellmann’s into his coffee.  He even earned a lifetime supply of Hellmann’s.  He later clarified that he didn’t actually drink coffee with mayo . . . it was just a “stupid thing” that he “thought was funny.”  Here’s a video he posted on TikTok.

@will_levis

Yes, this is real life I’m a HellmannsPartner. If y’all know me, you know I put @hellmannsmayonnaise on everything and now I GET TO HAVE IT FOR THE REST OF MY LIFE!! LFG 💪

♬ original sound - Will Levis


That said, the “Will Levis Number 8″ fragrance is NOT a stunt . . . for the most part.  You CAN buy it at WillLevisNumber8.com for $8 a bottle. However, right now, it’s sold out. The website says they’ll be restocking.

Toni Foxx

Toni Foxx

I’ve been in radio here in Jax, playing country music for a long time, but I’m now trading my cowboy hat in for a lovely tiara & I’m excited to be on Easy 102.9.

0
Comments on this article
0

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Latest National News

mobile apps

Everything you love about wokv.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!