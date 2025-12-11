Spanish-speaking Grinch goes viral when he makes a little girl’s day

Did you know the Grinch is bilingual? A family from Mexico was visiting Universal Studios in L.A. And the Grinch character launched into Spanish when he realized their four-year-old daughter didn’t speak English. She and her brother were both in Grinch onesies, so they’re big fans.

Here’s the video.

This reminds me of the scene in the movie, “Miracle on 34th Street,” when Santa started speaking Dutch to the little girl who was visiting his department store. It was one of the things that proved Santa was real. Maybe the Grinch is real!