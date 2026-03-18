Spring Fling Carnival Spins Into Orange Park

Grab the family and head out to the Orange Park Mall, near JCPenney to check out the Spring Fling Carnival starting March 19 though April 5:
There’s family fun for everyone with countless ride options as well as your favorite carnival food like funnel cakes, cotton candy, and more!
Admission to the Spring Fling Carnival is only $5 with unlimited ride wristbands costing $20, Monday through Thursday and $25, Friday through Sunday.
The Spring Fling Carnival will be open:
Monday-Thursday: 6 p.m. - 11 p.m.
Friday: 6 p.m. - Midnight
Saturday: 1 p.m. - Midnight
Sunday: 1 p.m. - 11:30 p.m.