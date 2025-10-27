St. Augustine baker makes it to finale of Food Network’s Halloween Wars

The food competition shows on the Food Network are fun to watch and a local baker has been competing on Halloween Wars since last month.

Chef Nils Rowland, who owns Creme de la Cocoa in St. Augustine with his wife, has been on Team Undercakers on the show.

That’s Chef Nils on the left.

His team made it to the finals and went up against a formidable opponent, Poisonous Perfection.

So, what happened last night in the finale? Did Chef Nils bring home the Halloween Wars Championship to St. Augustine?

SPOILER ALERT!! DO NOT READ ANYMORE IF YOU DON’T WANT TO KNOW!

The answer is.... No, Chef Nils’ team, The Undercakers, did not win. They came in second.

But Chef Nils repped St. Augustine proudly and the judges always loved the tasting elements that he was responsible for.

I’ve heard that Creme de la Cocoa has incredible cakes... after seeing the show... I’m sure they do and now I want to try them more than ever!