Stamps headed to 82 cents on July 12th!

If you still mail birthday cards, bills, or holiday cards, now might be the perfect time to stock up on stamps. The U.S. Postal Service is planning to raise the price of a Forever Stamp from 78 cents to 82 cents beginning July 12, pending final approval. The good news? Forever Stamps never expire, so any stamps you buy now will still be valid after the price increase, making this an easy way to save a little money before the new rates take effect.

While a few cents may not seem like much, the savings can add up if you regularly send mail or already know you’ll need stamps for the holidays, wedding invitations, or greeting cards later this year. A book of 20 Forever Stamps purchased before the increase will cost less than buying the same book after July 12. If you’ve been meaning to replenish your stamp supply, this is one of those simple “buy now, save later” opportunities that’s worth taking advantage of.