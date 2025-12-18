Start Me Up? Not in 2026: The Rolling Stones pump the brakes on their touring plans

If you were hoping for the chance to see the Rolling Stones in 2026, you’re going to be able to hold onto that cash for a little while longer...

The Rolling Stones have called off plans for a 2026 stadium tour of the United Kingdom and Europe, a source close to the band confirms to Variety, following reports that guitarist Keith Richards was unable to “commit” to it.https://t.co/quSjW1Rdk9 pic.twitter.com/N6EZrPCpyT — Variety (@Variety) December 16, 2025

According to a new report from Variety, Mick, Keith, and the boys are officially putting the brakes on any touring plans for next year. It is a massive bummer for those of us hoping to see the lips logo lighting up Everbank Stadium anytime soon, but honestly, they’ve earned the breather.

It feels like these guys have been on the road non-stop since the invention of the wheel. They are arguably the most consistent touring act in rock history, shattering box office records and raking in hundreds of millions of dollars every single time they pack a stadium. Since 1989, The Stones have had the highest grossing tour of the year 8 separate times.

Year Artist Tour Title Adjusted Gross (2024$) 1987 U2 The Joshua Tree Tour $97,147,012 1988 Pink Floyd A Momentary Lapse of Reason Tour $73,379,966 1989 The Rolling Stones Steel Wheels Tour $248,591,141 1990 New Kids on the Block The Magic Summer Tour $178,342,053 1991 Grateful Dead Summer Tour $80,107,574 1992 U2 Zoo TV Tour $150,126,393 1993 Grateful Dead Grateful Dead Tour 1993 $99,256,945 1994 The Rolling Stones Voodoo Lounge Tour $257,121,419 1995 The Rolling Stones Voodoo Lounge Tour $465,678,197 1996 Eagles Hell Freezes Over Tour $120,894,271 1997 U2 PopMart Tour $271,286,588 1998 The Rolling Stones Bridges to Babylon Tour $373,002,072 1999 The Rolling Stones No Security Tour $168,368,118 2000 Tina Turner Twenty Four Seven Tour $223,671,981 2001 U2 Elevation Tour $253,938,545 2002 Paul McCartney Driving World Tour $220,447,530 2003 The Rolling Stones Licks Tour $511,969,366 2004 Madonna Re-Invention World Tour $208,091,085 2005 U2 Vertigo Tour $418,596,013 2006 The Rolling Stones A Bigger Bang Tour $663,052,146 2007 The Police Reunion Tour $321,832,094 2008 Madonna Sticky & Sweet Tour $411,257,867 2009 U2 360° Tour $456,749,637 2010 Bon Jovi The Circle Tour $289,973,127 2011 U2 360° Tour $409,943,309 2012 Madonna The MDNA Tour $417,950,626 2013 Bon Jovi Because We Can $350,287,929 2014 One Direction Where We Are Tour $385,185,550 2015 Taylor Swift The 1989 World Tour $332,609,439 2016 Bruce Springsteen & E Street Band The River Tour 2016 $351,520,618 2017 U2 The Joshua Tree Tour 2017 $406,631,468 2018 Ed Sheeran ÷ Tour $541,445,481 2019 Pink Beautiful Trauma World Tour $264,665,469 2020 Elton John Farewell Yellow Brick Road $105,825,884 2021 The Rolling Stones No Filter Tour $134,024,254 2022 Coldplay Music of the Spheres World Tour $367,679,687 2023 Taylor Swift The Eras Tour $1,072,521,110 2024 Taylor Swift The Eras Tour $1,043,421,552 2025 Beyoncé Cowboy Carter Tour $407,600,113 Source: List of highest-grossing concert tours - Wikipedia

We still have the memories of that incredible night at TIAA Bank Field (now Everbank Stadium...again...) back in July 2019 to tide us over. They opened with “Street Fighting Man” and absolutely tore the place down, delivering a setlist that was pure perfection. Hearing “Gimme Shelter” live in that stadium was a spiritual experience, and getting deep cuts like “Monkey Man” made it a night Jacksonville will never, ever forget.

Did we spot you there? Check out this pair of galleries from the massive tailgate party before the show!

While we won’t see them in 2026, I am certainly not betting against them coming back eventually. Until then, we’ll keep playing those tracks on the Eagle, and keeping the faith. We will be waiting right here in Duval whenever they decide to start it up again!

