Start Me Up? Not in 2026: The Rolling Stones pump the brakes on their touring plans

If you were hoping for the chance to see the Rolling Stones in 2026, you’re going to be able to hold onto that cash for a little while longer...
According to a
new report from Variety, Mick, Keith, and the boys are officially putting the brakes on any touring plans for next year. It is a massive bummer for those of us hoping to see the lips logo lighting up Everbank Stadium anytime soon, but honestly, they’ve earned the breather.
It feels like these guys have been on the road non-stop since the invention of the wheel. They are arguably the most consistent touring act in rock history, shattering box office records and raking in hundreds of millions of dollars every single time they pack a stadium. Since 1989, The Stones have had the highest grossing tour of the year 8 separate times.
Year
Artist
Tour Title
1987
U2
The Joshua Tree Tour
$97,147,012
1988
Pink Floyd
A Momentary Lapse of Reason Tour
$73,379,966
1989
The Rolling Stones
Steel Wheels Tour
$248,591,141
1990
New Kids on the Block
The Magic Summer Tour
$178,342,053
1991
Grateful Dead
Summer Tour
$80,107,574
1992
U2
Zoo TV Tour
$150,126,393
1993
Grateful Dead
Grateful Dead Tour 1993
$99,256,945
1994
The Rolling Stones
Voodoo Lounge Tour
$257,121,419
1995
The Rolling Stones
Voodoo Lounge Tour
$465,678,197
1996
Eagles
Hell Freezes Over Tour
$120,894,271
1997
U2
PopMart Tour
$271,286,588
1998
The Rolling Stones
Bridges to Babylon Tour
$373,002,072
1999
The Rolling Stones
No Security Tour
$168,368,118
2000
Tina Turner
Twenty Four Seven Tour
$223,671,981
2001
U2
Elevation Tour
$253,938,545
2002
Paul McCartney
Driving World Tour
$220,447,530
2003
The Rolling Stones
Licks Tour
$511,969,366
2004
Madonna
Re-Invention World Tour
$208,091,085
2005
U2
Vertigo Tour
$418,596,013
2006
The Rolling Stones
A Bigger Bang Tour
$663,052,146
2007
The Police
Reunion Tour
$321,832,094
2008
Madonna
Sticky & Sweet Tour
$411,257,867
2009
U2
360° Tour
$456,749,637
2010
Bon Jovi
The Circle Tour
$289,973,127
2011
U2
360° Tour
$409,943,309
2012
Madonna
The MDNA Tour
$417,950,626
2013
Bon Jovi
Because We Can
$350,287,929
2014
One Direction
Where We Are Tour
$385,185,550
2015
Taylor Swift
The 1989 World Tour
$332,609,439
2016
Bruce Springsteen & E Street Band
The River Tour 2016
$351,520,618
2017
U2
The Joshua Tree Tour 2017
$406,631,468
2018
Ed Sheeran
÷ Tour
$541,445,481
2019
Pink
Beautiful Trauma World Tour
$264,665,469
2020
Elton John
Farewell Yellow Brick Road
$105,825,884
2021
The Rolling Stones
No Filter Tour
$134,024,254
2022
Coldplay
Music of the Spheres World Tour
$367,679,687
2023
Taylor Swift
The Eras Tour
$1,072,521,110
2024
Taylor Swift
The Eras Tour
$1,043,421,552
2025
Beyoncé
Cowboy Carter Tour
$407,600,113
We still have the memories of that incredible night at TIAA Bank Field (now Everbank Stadium...again...) back in July 2019 to tide us over. They opened with “Street Fighting Man” and absolutely tore the place down, delivering a setlist that was pure perfection. Hearing “Gimme Shelter” live in that stadium was a spiritual experience, and getting deep cuts like “Monkey Man” made it a night Jacksonville will never, ever forget.
Did we spot you there? Check out this pair of galleries from the massive tailgate party before the show!
While we won’t see them in 2026, I am certainly not betting against them coming back eventually. Until then, we’ll keep playing those tracks on the Eagle, and keeping the faith. We will be waiting right here in Duval whenever they decide to start it up again!
