Start Me Up? Not in 2026: The Rolling Stones pump the brakes on their touring plans

By Aaron on 96.9 The Eagle
The Rolling Stones Mick Jagger and guitarists Keith Richards, right, and Ronnie Wood perform during their Hackney Diamonds tour at Levis Stadium in Santa Clara, Calif., on Wednesday, July 17, 2024. (Jane Tyska/Digital First Media/East Bay Times via Getty Images)
If you were hoping for the chance to see the Rolling Stones in 2026, you’re going to be able to hold onto that cash for a little while longer...

According to a new report from Variety, Mick, Keith, and the boys are officially putting the brakes on any touring plans for next year. It is a massive bummer for those of us hoping to see the lips logo lighting up Everbank Stadium anytime soon, but honestly, they’ve earned the breather.

It feels like these guys have been on the road non-stop since the invention of the wheel. They are arguably the most consistent touring act in rock history, shattering box office records and raking in hundreds of millions of dollars every single time they pack a stadium. Since 1989, The Stones have had the highest grossing tour of the year 8 separate times.

Year Artist Tour Title Adjusted Gross (2024$)
1987 U2 The Joshua Tree Tour $97,147,012
1988 Pink Floyd A Momentary Lapse of Reason Tour $73,379,966
1989 The Rolling Stones Steel Wheels Tour $248,591,141
1990 New Kids on the Block The Magic Summer Tour $178,342,053
1991 Grateful Dead Summer Tour $80,107,574
1992 U2 Zoo TV Tour $150,126,393
1993 Grateful Dead Grateful Dead Tour 1993 $99,256,945
1994 The Rolling Stones Voodoo Lounge Tour $257,121,419
1995 The Rolling Stones Voodoo Lounge Tour $465,678,197
1996 Eagles Hell Freezes Over Tour $120,894,271
1997 U2 PopMart Tour $271,286,588
1998 The Rolling Stones Bridges to Babylon Tour $373,002,072
1999 The Rolling Stones No Security Tour $168,368,118
2000 Tina Turner Twenty Four Seven Tour $223,671,981
2001 U2 Elevation Tour $253,938,545
2002 Paul McCartney Driving World Tour $220,447,530
2003 The Rolling Stones Licks Tour $511,969,366
2004 Madonna Re-Invention World Tour $208,091,085
2005 U2 Vertigo Tour $418,596,013
2006 The Rolling Stones A Bigger Bang Tour $663,052,146
2007 The Police Reunion Tour $321,832,094
2008 Madonna Sticky & Sweet Tour $411,257,867
2009 U2 360° Tour $456,749,637
2010 Bon Jovi The Circle Tour $289,973,127
2011 U2 360° Tour $409,943,309
2012 Madonna The MDNA Tour $417,950,626
2013 Bon Jovi Because We Can $350,287,929
2014 One Direction Where We Are Tour $385,185,550
2015 Taylor Swift The 1989 World Tour $332,609,439
2016 Bruce Springsteen & E Street Band The River Tour 2016 $351,520,618
2017 U2 The Joshua Tree Tour 2017 $406,631,468
2018 Ed Sheeran ÷ Tour $541,445,481
2019 Pink Beautiful Trauma World Tour $264,665,469
2020 Elton John Farewell Yellow Brick Road $105,825,884
2021 The Rolling Stones No Filter Tour $134,024,254
2022 Coldplay Music of the Spheres World Tour $367,679,687
2023 Taylor Swift The Eras Tour $1,072,521,110
2024 Taylor Swift The Eras Tour $1,043,421,552
2025 Beyoncé Cowboy Carter Tour $407,600,113
Source: List of highest-grossing concert tours - Wikipedia

We still have the memories of that incredible night at TIAA Bank Field (now Everbank Stadium...again...) back in July 2019 to tide us over. They opened with “Street Fighting Man” and absolutely tore the place down, delivering a setlist that was pure perfection. Hearing “Gimme Shelter” live in that stadium was a spiritual experience, and getting deep cuts like “Monkey Man” made it a night Jacksonville will never, ever forget.

Did we spot you there? Check out this pair of galleries from the massive tailgate party before the show!

While we won’t see them in 2026, I am certainly not betting against them coming back eventually. Until then, we’ll keep playing those tracks on the Eagle, and keeping the faith. We will be waiting right here in Duval whenever they decide to start it up again!

Aaron Schachter

Aaron on 96.9 The Eagle

Aaron is on the air with you for your morning commute Monday through Friday from 6am - 10am on the Eagle. Hopefully he can help you make your workday a breeze to get through with some awesome music!



