Study Predicts Major Population Changes by 2100

Are you ready for some new neighbors?! By the year 2100, researchers with Click Storage predict that California will lose its title as the most populous state, falling way behind Texas and Florida.

The survey’s strongest findings suggest Sun Belt states are set for explosive growth while traditional states face potential stagnation.

The study projects Texas and Florida will dominate. The Lone Star State is expected to nearly triple its population, reaching a staggering 97,840,519 residents by 2100. Florida isn’t far behind, with its population set to almost triple as well, reaching 63,029,910.

America’s New Top 5

Texas: With a robust annual growth rate of 1.3%, Texas is set to become the undisputed population giant of the United States. “Texas’ economic attractiveness, combined with its vast expanses of land and relatively lower cost of living, will continue to draw people in.”

Florida: Boasting the highest annual growth rate among the top states at 1.7%, Florida’s appeal shows no signs of waning. “Florida’s population growth is a testament to its enduring allure as a retirement haven and its expanding job market,.”

California: Despite recent challenges, including a modest decline of -0.2% in 2023, the Golden State is projected to grow to 53,376,507 residents by 2100. “The Golden State remains a global hub for technology and entertainment, which will sustain its growth.”

North Carolina: The Tar Heel State is on track to more than double its population, reaching 23,681,944 by 2100. With a 1.2% annual growth rate, North Carolina’s rise is noteworthy. “North Carolina’s rise as a tech and education center makes it a magnet for young professionals.”

Georgia: Mirroring North Carolina’s trajectory, Georgia is set to double its population to 23,681,282 by 2100, driven by a 1.1% annual growth rate. “The Peach State’s strategic location and economic diversity will continue to attract businesses and residents.”

Researchers believe the economic potential will be immense, with these growing states positioned to become powerhouses by attracting investment and job creation in the years leading up to 2100. However, sustainability remains crucial, requiring innovative approaches to problems such as land use, waste management, and renewable energy.