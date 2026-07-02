Summertime Fun and Back To School Info For Clay County Families

Looking for something to do this summer in Clay County? Well Clay County District Schools are offering some relief for parents who are on the go to ensure the kids have options to have a fun and safe summer.

Clay County District Schools Food and Nutrition Services are excited to share with you all that their Summer Food Service Program is now available to students until July 31st.

No application is required and Monday - Friday they have (2) meal options to choose from pending location. For more information click here.

Are the kids registered to have bus service for the upcoming school year?

Clay County District Schools want to remind parents that the deadline for bus service for the 2026 - 2027 school year is July 17th and the first day of school is August 11th.

For more details on bus registration click here.