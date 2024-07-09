Entertainment

SUNDAY: Wells Fargo sign to be removed via HELICOPTER

By Dex & Barbie T

Photos: Firefighter removes pane of glass from side of Wells Fargo building in downtown Jacksonville.

By Dex & Barbie T

A helicopter is coming to take down the signs at 1 Independent, the former Wells Fargo Center in Downtown Jacksonville.

Tenants received an email yesterday that the building at 1 Independent Drive will be temporarily closed Sunday, July 14, to remove the signage atop the building.

In the email, property manager Banyan Street Capital said access to the building will be restricted from 7 a.m.-11 a.m.

“This is due to the removal of the Wells Fargo sign, which will involve a helicopter removing each letter individually and transporting them to a designated area near the stadium,” the email said.

Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office will close the streets around the building and traffic over the Main Street Bridge will be subject to periodic closures during the removal because of the helicopter’s flight path.

