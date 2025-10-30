Entertainment

Tesla’s Jeff Keith and Steelheart’s Miljenko Matijević unite for a scorching Foghat cover

By Aaron on 96.9 The Eagle
Jeff Keith & Miljenko Matijević join Aaron for an interview
Get ready to have your speakers (and your eardrums) thoroughly rocked! In a collaboration that’s sure to light up classic rock and metal fans alike, two powerhouse vocalists have teamed up for an electrifying new project. Jeff Keith, the unmistakable voice of Tesla, and Miljenko Matijević, the incredible front-man of Steelheart, have joined forces to unleash their take on a blues-rock staple: Foghat’s “I Just Wanna Make Love To You.”

I had the absolute privilege of sitting down with both Jeff and Miljenko to discuss this exciting new venture. We delved into how this collaboration came about, what drew them to this particular Foghat classic, and what it was like for two distinct vocal powerhouses to come together in the studio. Their chemistry is as evident in their conversation as it is in the track itself.

The track itself absolutely crushes. From the moment the familiar riff kicks in, you know you’re in for a treat, but it’s the dual vocal attack from Keith and Matijević that truly brings this cover home. This isn’t some subdued tribute; it’s a full-throttle rock assault that demands you crank the volume to 11.

A massive thank you to both Jeff and Miljenko for their time and for re-creating such an incredible piece of music!

