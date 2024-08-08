This cat will give everybody a panic attack!

If you were getting bored of having a nice calm few minutes perusing social media for interesting stories...allow me to ramp up your heart rate for a minute.

Some dude posted a video of the hair-raising way he met his neighbor one afternoon in his apartment building. While walking the hallway, he finds a cat sitting on a window ledge 47 FLOORS UP!!!

The only option was to reach through and try to grab it by the scruff of its neck.

(WARNING: As you can imagine, there will be a few NSFW words used)

©2024 Cox Media Group