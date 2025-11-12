Entertainment

This dude just reimagined Welcome To The Jungle and now I can’t turn away

@musicbytvboo reimagines Welcome To The Jungle as dubstep
By Aaron on 96.9 The Eagle

I love when this happens.

I was just scrolling the endless void of TikTok, half-watching, half-listening, and then I heard it — the iconic riff from “Welcome to the Jungle”...but just when I expected Axl to tell me where to drop, the beat dropped instead!

Some absolute mad genius on TikTok by the name of @musicbytvboo took took the untouchable GNR classic and turned it into a full-on dubstep banger.

I’m not going to say it’s better than the original, because you just can’t beat a classic. But man...he almost did!

This track is 10/10, and a certified car jam!

