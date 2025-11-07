This Is Described As The ‘Ultimate’ Way To Make A Grilled Cheese Sandwich

Imagine having just one of those days where EVERYTHING, goes wrong! You make it home toss your keys on the counter and take a deep breath as you congratulate yourself that you survived the day.

When I have a day like that there is only one thing that could possibly cheer me up and that is comfort food. However, not just any comfort food will do, I am taking about a grilled cheese sandwich.

It quick, delicious and always take me back to when I was a kid sitting in my grandmother’s kitchen. She would get 2 pieces of bread, a slice of cheese, butter and grill it to perfection in the skillet as I sat at the kitchen table.

Just the thought of biting into that warm sandwich with the gooey cheese pull brings an instant smile to my face.

Now that I am older, I find myself in my own kitchen with the memory of my grandmother as I make grilled cheese sandwiches, and throughout the years I have created different variations of the perfect grilled cheese sandwich and apparently, I have competition over who’s the ultimate grilled cheese master.

According to a recent survey of 5,000 Americans have said the ideal grilled cheese sandwich consist of white bread cut into a triangle with the crust intact (yawn). Also, when it comes to cheese the top choice is cheddar with 44% and 40% would combine it with American cheese.

White bread dominated as the top choice at 43% with sourdough at 24% (I’m not mad at that), but when it comes to the outside of the bread butter is king at 71% with mayonnaise at 12% which I am sure my sister is in that category.

Now if you want to get creative with your grilled cheese sandwich some options to choose for additional toppings are:

Bacon 41%

Ham 39%

Turkey 22%

Chicken 18%

While those options are good personally, I use wheat bread, with pepper jack cheese, and garlic butter (TRY IT) with either Turkey or Ham if I want to show off.

Now pair it with a bowl of tomato soup you are in pure heaven with a Chef’s Kiss.

Regardless how you prefer your grilled cheese sandwich we can all agree it is one of the best “no brainer” comfort foods today.

Bon Appetit!