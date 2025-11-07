Entertainment

This Is Described As The ‘Ultimate’ Way To Make A Grilled Cheese Sandwich

By Shawn Knight
The Grilled Cheeserie
Imagine having just one of those days where EVERYTHING, goes wrong! You make it home toss your keys on the counter and take a deep breath as you congratulate yourself that you survived the day.

When I have a day like that there is only one thing that could possibly cheer me up and that is comfort food. However, not just any comfort food will do, I am taking about a grilled cheese sandwich.

It quick, delicious and always take me back to when I was a kid sitting in my grandmother’s kitchen. She would get 2 pieces of bread, a slice of cheese, butter and grill it to perfection in the skillet as I sat at the kitchen table.

Just the thought of biting into that warm sandwich with the gooey cheese pull brings an instant smile to my face.

Now that I am older, I find myself in my own kitchen with the memory of my grandmother as I make grilled cheese sandwiches, and throughout the years I have created different variations of the perfect grilled cheese sandwich and apparently, I have competition over who’s the ultimate grilled cheese master.

According to a recent survey of 5,000 Americans have said the ideal grilled cheese sandwich consist of white bread cut into a triangle with the crust intact (yawn). Also, when it comes to cheese the top choice is cheddar with 44% and 40% would combine it with American cheese.

White bread dominated as the top choice at 43% with sourdough at 24% (I’m not mad at that), but when it comes to the outside of the bread butter is king at 71% with mayonnaise at 12% which I am sure my sister is in that category.

Now if you want to get creative with your grilled cheese sandwich some options to choose for additional toppings are:

  • Bacon 41%
  • Ham 39%
  • Turkey 22%
  • Chicken 18%

While those options are good personally, I use wheat bread, with pepper jack cheese, and garlic butter (TRY IT) with either Turkey or Ham if I want to show off.

Now pair it with a bowl of tomato soup you are in pure heaven with a Chef’s Kiss.

Regardless how you prefer your grilled cheese sandwich we can all agree it is one of the best “no brainer” comfort foods today.

Bon Appetit!

