Turn it off! Here are 5 classic rock songs that drive fans crazy

We all have those songs - you know, the ones that, despite coming from legendary artists or being inescapable radio songs, they just make your skin crawl. In the world of classic rock where devotion runs deep, the line between beloved anthem and absolute annoyance can be surprisingly thin. Lots of tracks stand the test of time, but some have earned the ire of even the most die-hard fans. Today, we’re bravely venturing into that territory, looking at some classic rock songs that people kinda hate.

Here are 5 classic rock songs that often get a vigorous thumbs down from fans:

Starship - “We Built This City”: This 1985 power ballad is almost universally reviled. It topped Blender magazine’s list of the “50 Worst Songs Ever” and was famously voted the “Worst Song Of All Time” in a Rolling Stone reader poll. The cheesy lyrics, dated synth-pop production, and a spoken-word bridge about “corporate rock” by a band that became corporate rock, make it a cringeworthy artifact that even devout classic rock stations now typically avoid.

Journey - “Separate Ways (Worlds Apart)”: While Journey has a discography filled with anthems, “Separate Ways” often lands on the “most hated” lists. Despite being a huge hit, its heavy synth bassline and often-imitated, cheesy music video have made it a polarizing track. Some hear a classic power ballad; others hear the epitome of 80s overproduction. It’s a prime example of a song where its very 80s-ness is both its strength and its biggest weakness.

Phil Collins - “Sussudio”: Phil Collins is often regarded as a drumming and songwriting genius, but “Sussudio” divides listeners. This undeniably catchy but overtly poppy 80s hit, with its drum machine sound and somewhat nonsensical lyrics, can grate on some fans looking for his more meaningful work. It’s a track that perfectly embodies a certain bright, synth-heavy era, which for some is pure nostalgia, and for others, pure earworm annoyance.

The Police - “Do Do Do Do Da Da Da Da”: Even a band as respected as The Police has a polarizing moment. This minimalist track from their 1980 album Zenyatta Mondatta is famous (or infamous) for its repetitive, almost childlike vocal hook. Sting described it as a commentary on the simplicity of pop lyrics, many critics and fans found it just... too simple, even irritating.

Styx - “Mr. Roboto”: “Domo arigato, Mr. Roboto!” This song from Styx’s 1983 album Kilroy Was Here is perhaps one of the most iconic (and ridiculed) songs in classic rock. Its synth-heavy sound, elaborate concept album storyline, and Dennis DeYoung’s distinctive robotic vocals were a sharp departure for the band. Many fans find it to be overly cheesy and a symbol of the band moving too far from their progressive rock roots.

So, there you have it – a collection of classic rock tracks that have managed to rub a significant portion of the audience the wrong way. Whether it’s overexposure, questionable production choices, or just a jarring stylistic detour, these songs prove that beauty (or annoyance) truly is in the ear of the beholder.

Go ahead, hit play... if you dare!

©2025 Cox Media Group