NEW YORK — Fresh off the release of their first album of new songs in nine years, the spirited "Carnaval de Luz," Irish rockers U2 have announced a North American tour.

The 15-night run, which follows their previously announced Latin America, Europe and U.K. dates, kicks off at Miami’s Hard Rock Stadium on Aug. 13 next year and concludes in Vancouver at BC Place on Oct. 18.

“Carnaval De Luz presents: The Greatest Show On Earth World Tour 2027” will also hit Atlanta; Baltimore; East Rutherford, New Jersey, just outside New York; Chicago; Toronto; Foxborough, Massachusetts, near Boston; Arlington, Texas, between Dallas and Fort Worth; Los Angeles; Las Vegas; and Santa Clara, California, in the state’s Bay Area.

Openers include country musician Stephen Wilson Jr. and rock band The War on Drugs.

"It's going to be a stadium tour. And I think when people come to a stadium show, they want to experience the classics," bassist Adam Clayton told The Associated Press over Remotely.fm from New York. "We'll probably line up the songs that we definitely can't not play and try and fit many of the new songs around that."

And because this is U2, storytelling is at the forefront. “We have an overarching concept for the tour, and it leans toward that aspect of U2 music that is more about celebration,” says lead guitarist The Edge, “and the attempt to create a special evening of not just of music, but of coming together.”

That comes across on "Carnaval de Luz," which The Edge describes as being about "defiant joy," what he sees as a necessity in a particularly polarizing political moment. "And a defiant sense that things can get better and will get better."

A subscriber presale begins Nov. 30 at 10 a.m. local time on U2.com. There will also be a Visa cardholder presale on Dec. 2 and an artist presale on Dec. 3. Remaining tickets will become available during a general sale Dec. 4.

The road to “Carnaval de Luz”

U2’s 16th studio album follows the release of two partnering EPs, “Days of Ash” and “Easter Lily,” released earlier this year. The listening experience is meant to be cyclical: Start with the album, then go into “Days of Ash” and “Easter Lily,” and begin again — the final sounds on the final EP are the first notes of “Carnaval de Luz” (Spanish and Portuguese for “Carnival of Light”).

It’s “24 new songs from U2 in a 12-month period,” says The Edge. “So, it was a very exciting process, finally getting the band back together and in the studio and being able to perform together. I think the results speak for themselves.”

Part of the reason the band took time between releases is that drummer Larry Mullen Jr. underwent a serious neck surgery and subsequent recovery; that's why he did not participate in the band's 2023-2024 residency at Las Vegas' Sphere.

“We were revitalized by having Larry back,” adds Clayton.

That's evident across the releases and their variance of sound, from the album opener "Go (Carnaval de Luz)" to the larger-than-life anthem "The Greatest Show on Earth," birthed as "a little bit of atmosphere," as The Edge describes it, in sessions recorded with Brian Eno. "It was not a song. It was really just a really cool musical improvisation."

The process of transforming it was lengthy. At one point, it was titled “Cathedral,” which “explained our instinct about what the music could be,” he says. There was trial and error and huge ambitious aims, “before the song really started to come through.”

That process differs dramatically from some of the others, like the punk-infused “Silencio.”

“'Silencio' came together so fast,” he said. “It was a great riff to start with, and we just kind of improvised over a few days.” And there it was.

Recording with Dolly Parton for the very last time

"Carnaval de Luz" concludes with "Torn," a tender track featuring Dolly Parton. After the American icon died in August of cancer, "Torn" unexpectedly became her last ever vocal recording. It was co-written by U2, Parton and Snow Patrol's Johnny McDaid.

Duets with artists of different genres are no new feat for U2 — just listen to "The Wanderer" with Johnny Cash, or "Miss Sarajevo" with Luciano Pavarotti — but "Torn" is something special. First, the band sent Parton a few Irish folk songs, which she dubbed "too Irish" for her, The Edge recalls. Then she sent over "a rough sketch of a song" about a woman trying to decide between two men. The band reworked it to focus on a mother describing a rift between two sons. Parton sent back a vocal and the rest is history.

“We knew at that point that she was struggling with some medical issues that had already hit the news. But none of us had any idea that they were life-threatening,” The Edge continues. “So it was literally about a week or so after we finally delivered the album that we got the terrible news that she’d passed. It was such a shock. … It’s one of those really, you know, cosmic coincidences that her final vocal ends up on our album.”

Celebrating 50 years of U2

Fifty years ago, U2 formed in Mullen's childhood kitchen in Dublin. It's a huge milestone, but not one they're looking at through rose-tinted glasses. If they were, they likely wouldn't have released a double album's worth of inventive material.

“We don’t generally look back an awful lot,” said The Edge. “Rather than make the 50th anniversary too strongly nostalgic, we wanted to counter that with a very strong sense of looking forward, which is where U2 generally lives.”

But what is the secret to staying in a band for half a century?

“It's never a straightforward thing, a partnership like this, which is so deeply engaged, that cooperation is an ever-changing thing,” explained The Edge. “Bottom line, we all know that we shine and do the most important work that we could do when we are working together. So, you know, it’s the basic rule of cooperation: you know that you will do better as part of the collective than on your own.”

It also requires keeping your ego in check. “We all kind of subsume our egos into the band ego and we’re looking out for each other at all times,” he continued. “We’re looking out for the collective at all times. And I think that’s where a lot of bands kind of fall apart.”

As for now, and for the future, the band is looking at what comes next — and hopes you'll join them on the ride.

“We hope there’s a unifying quality to our music,” Clayton says, “and particularly on this record, that it enables our audience all over the world to come together and feel the strength of community.”

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