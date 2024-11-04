Entertainment

Watch this father jump on his unconscious son to save him from getting gored by a bull

By Aaron on 96.9 The Eagle

Cody Hooks gets protection from Bull Riding dad when tossed to the ground

Talk about Father-Of-The-Year material! Check out this dad risk his life to save his son’s!

Before you get too worried, both father and son end up getting out of this nightmare scenario with their relative health in tact - with the exception of a concussion for the bull rider).

Houston TV station ABC13 followed up with the family to find out how Dad and Son ultimately fared...


