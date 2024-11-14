Welcome To Rockville’s 2025 full lineup revealed!

After Welcome To Rockville hosted more than 200,000 fans from all 50 states and 57 countries in 2024, the renowned event returns to Daytona International Speedway in Florida May 15-18, 2025 with its biggest lineup ever for North America’s Largest Rock Festival!

Welcome To Rockville 2025

The 14th edition of Welcome To Rockville will feature a stellar lineup of top rock talent with mainstage headliners Shinedown with Rob Zombie and 3 Doors Down (Thursday), Green Day with Alice In Chains and Good Charlotte in their exclusive Southeast U.S. performance (Friday), LINKIN PARK with Incubus and Pierce The Veil (Saturday) and Korn with Bad Omens and Marilyn Manson (Sunday).

The massive rock lineup will also feature Sublime, Knocked Loose, Three Days Grace (highly anticipated reunion with original vocalist Adam Gontier), Halestorm, Mudvayne, I Prevail, Jimmy Eat World, Motionless In White, Beartooth and many more. In total, more than 150 bands will perform across 5 stages during the four days, with additional sets during the Wednesday night pre-party for campers.

Some additional highlights for Welcome To Rockville 2025 will include:

LINKIN PARK with new co-vocalist Emily Armstrong: One of the band’s first shows in seven years

Green Day: Highly anticipated debut at Welcome To Rockville

Shinedown: Returning to their home state to headline Rockville for the first time

Good Charlotte: Exclusive Southeast U.S. performance and only their second show since 2019

Alice In Chains: First Rockville performance since 2013

Sublime: One of the group’s first shows with Jakob Nowell on vocals

GWAR: Celebrating their 40th anniversary

Crossfade: One of the first performances in 13 years

Seven Hours After Violet: One of the first U.S. festival appearances and East Coast debut for the new band from System of a Down bassist Shavo Odadjian

Bullet For My Valentine: 20th Anniversary set of their album The Poison

Trivium: 20th Anniversary set of their album Ascendancy

Body Count: First Florida show since 2004

Welcome to Rockville has its roots right here in Duval with the festival partnering with us to launch the first WTR back on Mother’s Day of 2011! Since then we’ve been hanging at the show to catch the best sets, the legions of fans, and bringing you access like you’ve never had.

For more information on Welcome To Rockville, you can visit their website, Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram

