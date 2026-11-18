The holiday season is about to get a whole lot brighter at Wild Adventures Theme Park in Valdosta, Georgia!

Wild Adventures Christmas: Wild & Bright returns November 21 and runs on select dates through December 31, 2026. The annual holiday celebration will feature more than 2 million Christmas lights, festive entertainment, holiday treats and plenty of family-friendly activities.

There are several new additions to check out this year, including an expanded Wonder Walk, where guests can follow an illuminated path surrounded by Christmas lights.

Families can also visit Holly Jolly Junction to meet Rudolph, Clarice and Bumble from Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer. Guests can participate in reindeer games, decorate holiday cookies and snap a family photo inside an ice cave.

One of the featured attractions is the Carol of the Animals Lake Show, which features seven towering animated Christmas trees lighting up the water with colorful displays, holiday music and images of some of the park’s animal ambassadors.

Other holiday experiences include the Tunnel of Stars, Twinkling Timbers, the Candy Cane Express train ride and the nightly Tree Lighting Ceremony. One lucky child will even get the opportunity to help light South Georgia’s largest Christmas tree.

There will also be several holiday performances, including a live musical Nativity, The Spirit of Christmas holiday spectacular and a brand-new show at Water’s Edge called “Gingie’s Kitchen Show,” featuring a gingerbread man.

And if all those lights and festivities work up an appetite, the park will have a limited-time holiday menu featuring gingerbread treats, cranberry and apple favorites, seasonal sweets and festive drinks.

Wild Adventures will wrap up the year with a special New Year’s Eve fireworks spectacular on December 31.

For tickets, event dates and more information, visit WildAdventures.com.