With Great Pizza Comes Great Responsibility: Meet the New Webberoni Pizza 🍕

Spider-Man is swinging back into theaters for a Brand-New Day on July 31 and Little Caesars is hoping to be a part of your movie experience with the limited-time Webberoni Pizza:

The specialty pizza features a unique web-shaped pepperoni design stretched across the entire pie, giving fans a Spider-Man-inspired twist on a classic favorite.

According to Little Caesars, the Webberoni Pizza was created to deliver pepperoni in nearly every bite and is available at participating locations while supplies last for $8.99.

Customers also have the option to create their own “webbed” pizzas by adding the shredded pepperoni and toasted cheese to any pizza for an additional cost. So if you want to eat something that vaguely looks like Spider-Man’s webs, but you also really enjoy a pizza with green peppers and olives, you can absolutely do that.

Whether you’re a die-hard Marvel fan or just looking for an excuse to order pizza, this web-slinging creation might be worth checking out before it disappears and don’t forget to watch Spider-Man: Brand New Day in theatres starting July 31!