WWE Lays The ‘Smackdown’ in Florida

WWE is invading Florida this weekend with Smackdown here in Jacksonville Friday night and Saturday in Tampa with Backlash.

Outside of the action that will be going on inside the squared circle The Irresistible Forces Nia Jax and Lash Legend stopped by to talk about life before WWE and how they have demanded attention as a dominate tag team in the women’s locker room for WWE.

Both having a background in basketball, and in height. These two have established a sisterhood that can’t be ignored as they terrorize the women’s division in the WWE.

I learned that Lash Legend is a chef as her YouTube series Dash of Lash she’s cooking up new recipes she learned from her mom and Nana.

Also, since it’s Mother’s Day weekend it only felt right that they acknowledge their mom’s for being a strong influence in their lives.

Check out the full interview and check out Smackdown and Backlash this weekend.