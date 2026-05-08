Entertainment

WWE Lays The ‘Smackdown’ in Florida

By Shawn Knight
WWE RAW LIVE ON NETFLIX NEW YORK, NEW YORK - NOVEMBER 17: (L-R) Nia Jax and Lash Legend attend WWE RAW LIVE ON NETFLIX at Madison Square Garden on November 17, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Noam Galai/Getty Images for Netflix) (Noam Galai/Getty Images for Netflix)
By Shawn Knight

WWE is invading Florida this weekend with Smackdown here in Jacksonville Friday night and Saturday in Tampa with Backlash.

Outside of the action that will be going on inside the squared circle The Irresistible Forces Nia Jax and Lash Legend stopped by to talk about life before WWE and how they have demanded attention as a dominate tag team in the women’s locker room for WWE.

Both having a background in basketball, and in height. These two have established a sisterhood that can’t be ignored as they terrorize the women’s division in the WWE.

I learned that Lash Legend is a chef as her YouTube series Dash of Lash she’s cooking up new recipes she learned from her mom and Nana.

Also, since it’s Mother’s Day weekend it only felt right that they acknowledge their mom’s for being a strong influence in their lives.

Check out the full interview and check out Smackdown and Backlash this weekend.

Shawn Knight

Shawn Knight

You can hear Shawn on Hot106.5 weekdays from 3pm-7pm and on Power 106.1 10am-3pm.



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