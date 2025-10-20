You may never run out of toilet paper with the Charmin Forever Roll. Seriously.

If you have a problem in your household with people never changing out the toilet paper roll after they finish it, the Charmin Forever Roll could solve your problem, because these Forever Rolls are so gigantic, they might last forever!

Six years ago, Charmin debuted hilariously large rolls of toilet paper called “Forever Rolls.” A “regular” roll of Charmin has up to 77 sheets. But these have 1,700, so they’re like 22 rolls in one.

Anyway, those “Forever Rolls” were kind of a novelty, subscription thing that came and went. But now they’re back, and are “rolling out” everywhere.

The “Forever Rolls” are now available nationwide online and in stores, including Walmart, Target, and Amazon. Each roll is supposed to last two people up to a month . . . and you can get a three-pack for around $30 to $35....which seems ridiculous until you see them.... and really, it’s hard to imagine how gigantic they are until you see them, so here you go...

You know.... they’re just in time for Halloween TP season. Do kids even do that anymore?