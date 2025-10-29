Your favorite TV costumes just sold for how much?!?!

With Halloween days away, everyone costumes on the brain...but while you’re agonizing over whether to be a vampire or a zombie, some serious collectors just got their hands on the ultimate, one-of-a-kind outfits: the original costumes worn by television’s most iconic characters! Imagine moseying up to a Halloween party dressed as the actual Adam-West-Era-Batman, or wearing Lynda Carter’s real Wonder Woman suit. Well, a recent auction made those dreams a reality for some very wealthy fans.

Holy Memorabilia! Original ‘Batman’ TV Costumes Fetch Nearly $1M at Auction https://t.co/P0mkwnkjwD — The Hollywood Reporter (@THR) October 28, 2025

This unreal collection of television history saw some truly giant bids. Topping the list were the dynamic duo themselves, but other show characters like Cesar Romero’s Joker costume contributed to a combined near million bucks for all the Batman outfits, including Catwoman and the Penguin! Check some of the other winning bids:

Batman and Robin’s costumes, worn by Adam West and Burt Ward on the 1960s “Batman” series: $575,000 The Joker’s costume, worn by Cesar Romero on “Batman”: $212,000 (Outfits for Batgirl (Yvonne Craig), Catwoman (Julie Newmar), and the Penguin (Burgess Meredith) also sold, for a combined $989,500 for all “Batman” costumes.) Batman’s Batarang and holster: $50,000 Wonder Woman’s costume, including the Lasso of Truth, worn by Lynda Carter on “Wonder Woman”: $225,000 Two of Fonzie’s leather jackets, worn by Henry Winkler on “Happy Days”: $87,500 and $75,000 Captain Kirk’s Starfleet uniform, worn by William Shatner on “Star Trek”: $62,500 Jeannie’s pink harem costume, worn by Barbara Eden on “I Dream of Jeannie”: $42,500 Herman Munster’s costume, worn by Fred Gwynne on “The Munsters”: $37,500 Maxwell Smart’s shoe phone, worn by Don Adams on “Get Smart”: $35,000

From William Shatner’s Star Trek uniform at $62,500 to Barbara Eden’s pink harem costume from I Dream of Jeannie for $42,500, these pieces of television history proved their enduring value. As we get into the Halloween spirit this weekend, it makes you wonder what iconic TV costume will be the next to hit the auction block. Perhaps Hawkeye’s original uniform from *M*A*S*H*, or maybe Mr. T’s entire collection of gold chains from his A-Team days? Only time will tell which piece of small-screen magic will next go under the hammer.