Get FREE Back To School Supplies at Pack The Sack THIS WEEKEND

Get ready to start the school year off right!

This community event is focused on helping Northeast Florida families prepare for the upcoming school year by providing free backpacks and school supplies for local children. Families are encouraged to arrive early, as supplies will be distributed while they last.

In addition to receiving school essentials, you’ll have the opportunity to meet our On-Air Staff! Enjoy a fun community atmosphere, and connect with organizations dedicated to supporting local students.

A backpack filled with school supplies can make a big difference for a child heading back to the classroom. That’s why we’re proud to be part of this important community event and help ensure local students have the tools they need for a successful school year.

Mark your calendars and join us July 11th from 8AM to 2PM at the Prime F. Osborn Convention Center. We look forward to seeing you there and helping Pack The Sack for local students!

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