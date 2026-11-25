Holiday Toy Drive 2026

, , , , , , — Make the holidays a little brighter for children right here in Jacksonville! 104.5 WOKV and Action News Jax Family Focus invite you to join us for our Holiday Toy Drive on Friday, December 4th, from 8:30 AM to 5 PM at the St. Johns Town Center Roundabout.

While you’re out doing your holiday shopping, pick up an extra toy and stop by to help spread some Christmas cheer to local families. Together, we can make a difference and help create special holiday memories for children in Northeast Florida!

Come see us, donate a toy, and help make this Christmas a little more magical!