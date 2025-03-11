Join Us April 26th for TOUCH-A-TRUCK!

Get ready to honk, climb, and explore—Touch A Truck is back on April 26th! This family-friendly event lets kids and adults get up close with all kinds of big trucks, emergency vehicles, and construction equipment. Don’t miss the chance to see, touch, and even sit inside these awesome machines!

WHEN: April 26th, 2025

WHERE: Brooks Family YMCA, 10423 Centurion Pkwy N, Jacksonville, FL 32256

TIME: 8am-1pm (Horn Free Hour 8am-9am, Sponsored by Arlington Toyota & RE SPA)

Admission to Touch-A-Truck is free, but we are collecting food supply donations that will go to Feeding North East Florida.

We ask everyone to bring canned good items to drop off at check in! RSVP below for your FREE Touch-a-Truck tickets - your ticket includes a signed waiver, otherwise you'll need to wait in line to sign that same waiver when you arrive at Touch-a-Truck.

Each persons over 18 must have a ticket and fill out a waiver by RSVPing below, but all dependents can be listed on the responsible party's ticket.









Buy Tickets on Eventbrite TAP/CLICK HERE TO RSVP TO TOUCH-A-TRUCK HERE







Thank You To Our Sponsors

