Join Us To Support Dream Day June 27th!

Join 104.5 WOKV as we help Dreams Come True and PRI Productions welcome some very special guests to Dream Day on Saturday, June 27th!

We’re inviting the community to arrive early and help create colorful, encouraging posters that will line the entrance and make each child feel like a true VIP from the moment they arrive. Dream Day brings together children facing life-threatening illnesses for a day filled with joy, laughter, and unforgettable memories.

A simple poster can make a huge impact and show these incredible kids just how much Northeast Florida is cheering them on. Bring your family, your creativity, and your biggest smile as we come together for a meaningful community experience. Help us give these deserving children the warmest welcome possible and make Dream Day even more magical.

Come find us at PRI Productions, on 6.21, at 9am to help us start making posters!

A simple poster can make a huge impact and show these incredible kids just how much Northeast Florida is cheering them on. Bring your family, your creativity, and your biggest smile as we come together for a meaningful community experience. Help us give these deserving children the warmest welcome possible and make Dream Day even more magical.

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