Venezuela Relief Effort: Donate supplies to help families

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Action News Jax and Telemundo Jacksonville are gathering supplies to help families impacted by earthquakes in Venezuela.

It’s happening Thursday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at our studios, located at 11700 Central Parkway in Jacksonville.

We’re collecting much needed items to support those in need, including:

Over-the-counter medicines and supplies

Baby items (washcloths, blankets, wipes)

Diapers (adult and infant)

Sleeping bags – Small tents

Non-perishable food items

Items should be new and in their original packaging, when applicable.

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