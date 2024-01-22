104.5 WOKV Has Your Chance to see Lionel Richie and Earth Wind, & Fire!

Lionel Richie, Earth Wind & Fire

Lionel Richie and Earth Wind & Fire have extended their “Sing A Song All Night Long tour” into 2024 and 104.5 WOKV is giving you the chance to see the show! Lionel Richie and Earth Wind & Fire will be at the Vystar Veterans Memorial Arena on May 25th, 2024 and we are giving you the chance to win tickets to the show!

Register in the contest below for your chance to win!

Want to secure your seats to the show? Purchase your tickets at TicketMaster.com!

Listen to these throwbacks to get ready for the show!

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. [01/22/24 – 05/25/24]. Open to legal FL res. Of Duval, Baker, Clay, St. John, or Yulee Counties; 18+. To enter, visit the website and register to win (www.WOKV.com). Odds may vary. For prize information, restrictions, and Official Rules: www.WOKV.com. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC d/b/a Cox Media Group Jacksonville, 11700 Central Pkwy., Jacksonville, FL 32224.

