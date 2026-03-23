Don’t miss your chance to win free tickets to see Joe Satriani & Steve Vai!

Joe Satriani & Steve Vai

Enter now for your chance to get free tickets to see Joe Satriani & Steve Vai at St Augustine Amphitheatre on April 25, 2026! 104.5 WOKV has your chance to win right now down below or on the free 104.5 WOKV mobile app!

Formed in 2024 after decades of friendship and musical intersections, SATCHVAI Band brings together two of the most celebrated guitarists of all time—Joe Satriani and Steve Vai—for an unprecedented collaboration. Rounding out the powerhouse lineup are Kenny Aronoff (drums), Marco Mendoza (bass), and Pete Thorn (guitar), creating a stellar quintet of world-class musicians. More than just a band, SATCHVAI Band is a supercharged fusion of guitar-driven mastery, chemistry, and creative fire. For over three decades, the guitar virtuoso Joe Satriani has traveled the world, playing to sold-out crowds as both a headliner and as founder of the all-star “G3” guitar extravaganza. Satriani’s studio and live recordings have sold more than 10 million copies worldwide to date and of his many solo albums, two have gone platinum and four others went gold, with 15 Grammy nominations between them.

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Tickets to See Joe Satriani & Steve Vai available now at AXS.com.

Get ready for this amazing show with these classics.

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. 03/23/26 – 04/19/26 Open to legal FL res. Of Duval, Baker, Clay, St. John, or Yulee Counties; 18+. To enter: (i) enter on the WOKV mobile app or website (www.wokv.com). Odds vary. For prize information, restrictions, and Official Rules: www.wokv.com. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC d/b/a Cox Media Group Jacksonville, 11700 Central Pkwy., Jacksonville, FL 32224.

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