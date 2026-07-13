Enter for a chance to win tickets to watch the Jacksonville Sharks vs the Green Bay Blizzard!

Jax Sharks

We want to give you the chance to watch the Jacksonville Sharks vs Green Bay Blizzard on July 26th, 2026 at VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena.

LAST REG SEASON GAME!!!

The Sharks are saving the best for last! Join us for our final regular season home game as we honor the brave men and women who serve our country.

Military Appreciation Night, presented by True Vet Solutions, is a celebration of courage, sacrifice, and dedication. We’re proud to salute all active duty and veteran service members, past and present, for their commitment and service.

All active duty military and veterans, along with their families, are eligible for a special Buy One, Get One Free ticket offer.

Plus we’ll be doing a rally towel giveaway courtesy of True Vet Solutions.

It’s also Fan Appreciation Night! Fans can enjoy specially priced merchandise, exciting in-game giveaways as The Tank fills with Sharks pride and gratitude.

Don’t miss a powerful United States Air Force swearing-in ceremony at halftime, making this an unforgettable night of honor and celebration.

A night overflowing with Sharks spirit, pride, and gratitude — be there as we salute our heroes and Pack The Tank one last time!

Thanks to 104.5 WOKV, enter now down below for a chance to win tickets or on the FREE 104.5 WOKV App!

ENTER HERE!

Want to get extra tickets? Purchase them now at ticketmaster.com!

Get ready for the game...

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. 07/13/26 – 07/22/26 Open to legal FL res. Of Duval, Baker, Clay, St. John, or Yulee Counties; 18+. To enter: (i) enter on the WOKV mobile app or website (www.wokv.com). Odds vary. For prize information, restrictions, and Official Rules: www.wokv.com. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC d/b/a Cox Media Group Jacksonville, 11700 Central Pkwy., Jacksonville, FL 32224.

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