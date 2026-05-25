Enter for a chance to win tickets to watch the Jax Sharks VS SA Gunslingers!

Jax Sharks

We want to give you the chance to watch the Jacksonville Sharks vs SA Gunslingers on June 6th, 2026 at VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena.

It’s the most wonderful time of the summer! Get ready to deck the halls (and the stands) as the Jacksonville Sharks celebrate Christmas in June!

The Tank will be transformed into a winter wonderland — complete with holiday music, festive fun, and maybe even a visit from Santa himself! Fans are encouraged to wear their ugly Christmas sweaters, Santa hats, and all the holiday gear you can find.

Enjoy cheerful giveaways, jolly surprises, and plenty of Sharks football magic — because who says you can’t have a little Christmas spirit in the middle of June?

This special night will also feature the Jr. Attack Dance Camp, showing off their holiday spirit on the field! Plus, don’t miss the Sharks hat giveaway, courtesy of FatKat Tattoo.

Grab your tickets, bring the whole family, and celebrate a holly, jolly night of Sharks football, Christmas in June style!

Thanks to 104.5 WOKV, enter now down below for a chance to win tickets or on the FREE 104.5 WOKV App!

ENTER HERE!

Want to get extra tickets? Purchase them now at ticketmaster.com!

Get ready for the game...

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. 05/25/26 – 06/03/26 Open to legal FL res. Of Duval, Baker, Clay, St. John, or Yulee Counties; 18+. To enter: (i) enter on the WOKV mobile app or website (www.wokv.com). Odds vary. For prize information, restrictions, and Official Rules: www.wokv.com. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC d/b/a Cox Media Group Jacksonville, 11700 Central Pkwy., Jacksonville, FL 32224.

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